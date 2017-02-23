The Windows 10 mail app is getting loads of new features

Windows 10′s mail and calendar app has just a got a host of new features, including a mentions system for email chains and filtering for your inbox.

The new app will split the inbox into two tabs. The first one is Focused, which will contain emails it has learned you’re more likely to read, and the second one is Other, which will contain everything else.

The Other tab is still accessible, but is split off from your main emails.

The new mentions system (Microsoft)

You’ll also be able to use the @ symbol to bring up a list of contacts or get people’s attention in an email chain. Using the symbol lets you highlight your contact’s name in blue.

The calendar is also improving. You’ll soon be able to categorise your events by colour, which Microsoft said was the public’s top requested feature.

It’s hard to believe there was no colour-coding in Windows 10′s calendar before now (Microsoft)

There’s a new feature called Interesting Calendars powered by Bing, for incorporating TV shows and public events into personal or work schedules.

The update will be rolled out to Office 365 users and Outlook accounts over the next few weeks, and to other providers in the future.