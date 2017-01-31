The vinyl turntable just got smart

Vinyl has made a huge comeback recently, and it appears to now be cemented because even the tech world is taking notice.

US firm Coming Soon Tech has come up with LOVE, which it says is the “world’s first intelligent turntable” that connects to audio devices and can be controlled via a smartphone app.

According to Coming Soon Tech, it also scans your vinyl to determine its size and the number of tracks on it, from which users can then skip through in the app or using the physical buttons on the device.

The turntable can also be connected to Bluetooth speakers and Wi-Fi multi-room systems to fully integrate it into your modern set-up.

The bad news is it’s not on sale yet, but you can sign up for email alerts for more info on the LOVE and its potential availability.