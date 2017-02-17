The Really Blue Google Pixel is coming to the UK

Google’s flagship smartphone is getting something of a makeover as the Really Blue finish for the Pixel and Pixel XL is coming to the UK.

Currently available in Quite Black and Very Silver, Google says the aim is to offer a “bold and youthful sibling” to those two existing colours.

(Google)

The Pixel was met with much fanfare when it first launched back in September thanks to its Google Assistant integration – the first Android phone to have such an extensive virtual assistant – as well as unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos and the highest rated camera on any smartphone ever according to one industry body.

Google industrial designer Rachael Roberts said: “Launching just in time for London Fashion Week, Pixel Really Blue is the bold and youthful sibling to the Quite Black and Very Silver colours.

(Google)

“Our goal for Pixel was to create a simple and smart design in a beautifully crafted case and we hope Really Blue will appeal to the fun and stylish fashionistas among us.”

Google also confirmed the new limited edition colour would be available to pre-order from Friday and in store from February 24 via EE and Carphone Warehouse.