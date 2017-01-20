The Potus Twitter account has already been handed to Donald Trump

Back to Business Home

It took just a few seconds for the official POTUS Twitter account to transfer from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.

The 45 president was sworn in at midday local time in Washington DC, and moments later the account had switched hands.

The changed account said that Trump hadn’t tweeted yet – we can’t imagine that will last long. The tweets from his @realDonaldTrump account stayed where they were.

There was a slightly weird moment where it had half changed, with Trump’s profile accompanied by Obama’s tweets.

(Twitter)

But it was soon looking the way it was supposed to, and Obama’s account was shifted to @potus44.

The reaction was, well, as you’d expect.

We don’t think that will be happening any time soon.
KEYWORDS: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Inauguration, Twitter

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Business

World Markets