The Potus Twitter account has already been handed to Donald Trump

It took just a few seconds for the official POTUS Twitter account to transfer from Barack Obama to Donald Trump.

The 45 president was sworn in at midday local time in Washington DC, and moments later the account had switched hands.

We have a new @POTUS - this is Donald Trump's new presidential Twitter account (Obama is now @Potus44)#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/8g47xVV15h — Stephen Jones (@SteveJonesPA) January 20, 2017

The changed account said that Trump hadn’t tweeted yet – we can’t imagine that will last long. The tweets from his @realDonaldTrump account stayed where they were.

There was a slightly weird moment where it had half changed, with Trump’s profile accompanied by Obama’s tweets.

(Twitter)

But it was soon looking the way it was supposed to, and Obama’s account was shifted to @potus44.

The reaction was, well, as you’d expect.

.@POTUS DELETE YOUR ACCOUNT — Moose Allain (@MooseAllain) January 20, 2017

.@POTUS Let me be the first to tell you, delete your account. — Kevin Munie (@KMunie7) January 20, 2017

We don’t think that will be happening any time soon.