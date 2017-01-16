The latest Samsung folding smartphone concept looks awesome

The next innovation in the world of smartphones is believed by some to be coming in the form of flexible and folding displays that could make devices more versatile.

Samsung is one of the firms said to be interested in utilising such technology, and images have appeared online in recent months claiming to be renders of proposed Samsung designs – of a so-called Galaxy X range that could launch as soon as this year.

(Nick Ansell/PA)

A new set of images have appeared on Weibo – China’s equivalent of Twitter – on a the account of a popular tech rumour and news site that claim to be of Samsung’s folding phone and its ability to fold out into a tablet.

The images show an impressive set up – a smartphone without any physical buttons that folds out twice to create a tablet-sized device that is then attached to a keyboard for further productivity. This three-way hybrid is an eye-catching set up and would present an interesting proposition to anyone with a smartphone and tablet should it come to fruition.

Several other companies are already toying with the idea, with Lenovo showing off their own take on the idea at their Tech World developer conference last summer.

This was probably the coolest thing o saw yesterday @ #LenovoTechWorld - a foldable tablet that turns into a phone pic.twitter.com/EyaGX6IXhR — Martyn Landi (@MartynLandi) June 10, 2016

While LG has also shown off a flexible, roll-up TV screen it has created.

So the idea of this technology reaching smartphones at some point is far from remarkable. Indeed other rumours from China suggest Samsung could have a Galaxy X line ready for the second half of 2017, or early next year.

Before that, the Korean smartphone maker is expected to reveal the Galaxy S8, its first flagship phone launch since the Note7 scandal, in the early part of this year.