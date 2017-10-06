The Ireland Chapter of the PMI announces finalists for the inaugural National Project Awards
The Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute (PMI) has announced the shortlist of finalists for the inaugural National Project Awards.
Winners of the seven categories will be revealed at a gala dinner at Spencer Dock, Dublin, hosted by principal sponsor PwC on November 1.
The National Project Awards recognise and honour individuals, project teams and organisations that have excelled within the project management discipline.
The shortlists are as follows:
Project Professional of the Year (sponsored by PwC)
Eamon McCormack, Oath
Emma Daly, Aspira
Derek Tierney, Department of Finance
Killian Kenny, Stryker
PMO of the Year (sponsored by Aspira)
AIB Payments Transformation Programme PMO
Children’s Hospital Group PMO
DePuy Synthes Plan PMO
Pramerica PPMO
Private Sector Project of the Year
AIB - Remote Scanning Enterprise Workflow Solution
RCSI (Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland) - National Training Programme for Emergency Medicine
Stryker – The Anngrove Global Centre for Product Innovation
Ulster Bank – Payment service using Apple pay
Public Sector Project of the Year (sponsored by the Institute of Public Administration)
Fáilte Ireland – Ireland’s Ancient East Orientation Signage
Ervia – Limerick Gasworks Site Remediation Project
HSE – Kidney Disease Clinical Patient Management System
New Children’s Hospital Design Project
SME Project of the Year (sponsored by Progressive Financial Services)
Cora Systems – Healthcare Service Improvement Project
Exigent Networks – High Capacity Wireless Broadband Project
Sonalake – Automation of Fibre to the Premises
Treemetrics – Satmodo Forestry Technology Project
Project Management for Social Good (sponsored by AIB)
Dell EMC – Volunteer Project Management Programme
Donal Walsh Live Life National Film Competition
Team Limerick Clean-Up
Three – Charity partner e-mentoring system
The National Project Awards also includes one honorary nomination, the Distinguished Contribution to Project Management, with the winner to be announced on the night.
Ireland Chapter of PMI President Niall Murphy said: "The calibre of entries in this year’s awards has been excellent and reinforces what extraordinary talent there is within the industry.
"Across the country, there are dedicated people and teams driving best practice in project management and we look forward to celebrating their successes in November."
Féilim Harvey, Partner in PwC heading up their Portfolio and Programme Management Practice in Ireland added: "It is clear from the quality of the submissions that programme management disciplines are superbly applied in projects in Ireland.
"The calibre of programmes, and outcomes achieved, are a testament to the skills and commitment of the teams involved. PwC looks forward to hosting the finalists in November for the tremendous occasion."
