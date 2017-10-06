The Ireland Chapter of the PMI announces finalists for the inaugural National Project Awards

The Ireland Chapter of Project Management Institute (PMI) has announced the shortlist of finalists for the inaugural National Project Awards.

Winners of the seven categories will be revealed at a gala dinner at Spencer Dock, Dublin, hosted by principal sponsor PwC on November 1.

The National Project Awards recognise and honour individuals, project teams and organisations that have excelled within the project management discipline.

The shortlists are as follows:

Project Professional of the Year (sponsored by PwC)

Eamon McCormack, Oath

Emma Daly, Aspira

Derek Tierney, Department of Finance

Killian Kenny, Stryker

PMO of the Year (sponsored by Aspira)

AIB Payments Transformation Programme PMO

Children’s Hospital Group PMO

DePuy Synthes Plan PMO

Pramerica PPMO

Private Sector Project of the Year

AIB - Remote Scanning Enterprise Workflow Solution

RCSI (Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland) - National Training Programme for Emergency Medicine

Stryker – The Anngrove Global Centre for Product Innovation

Ulster Bank – Payment service using Apple pay

Public Sector Project of the Year (sponsored by the Institute of Public Administration)

Fáilte Ireland – Ireland’s Ancient East Orientation Signage

Ervia – Limerick Gasworks Site Remediation Project

HSE – Kidney Disease Clinical Patient Management System

New Children’s Hospital Design Project

SME Project of the Year (sponsored by Progressive Financial Services)

Cora Systems – Healthcare Service Improvement Project

Exigent Networks – High Capacity Wireless Broadband Project

Sonalake – Automation of Fibre to the Premises

Treemetrics – Satmodo Forestry Technology Project

Project Management for Social Good (sponsored by AIB)

Dell EMC – Volunteer Project Management Programme

Donal Walsh Live Life National Film Competition

Team Limerick Clean-Up

Three – Charity partner e-mentoring system

The National Project Awards also includes one honorary nomination, the Distinguished Contribution to Project Management, with the winner to be announced on the night.

Ireland Chapter of PMI President Niall Murphy said: "The calibre of entries in this year’s awards has been excellent and reinforces what extraordinary talent there is within the industry.

"Across the country, there are dedicated people and teams driving best practice in project management and we look forward to celebrating their successes in November."

Féilim Harvey, Partner in PwC heading up their Portfolio and Programme Management Practice in Ireland added: "It is clear from the quality of the submissions that programme management disciplines are superbly applied in projects in Ireland.

"The calibre of programmes, and outcomes achieved, are a testament to the skills and commitment of the teams involved. PwC looks forward to hosting the finalists in November for the tremendous occasion."