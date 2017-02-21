The Happy Pear recalls 'Lovely Basil Pesto'

The Happy Pear has announced a voluntary recall of its Lovely Basil Pesto.

A spokesperson from The Happy Pear stated that a number of tubs have been incorrectly labelled.

They said: "The product has been withdrawn from sale because it contains a trace amount of egg and may be a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg. The product is perfectly safe for all other consumers."

They are urging customers who have bought this product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg not to eat it, and return it to the store where it was purchased.

“As you’d expect from The Happy Pear, we are treating this matter very seriously and conducting a thorough investigation. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and will ensure this doesn’t happen again. If any customer would like any further information please contact The Happy Pear.”

The affected batches are numbered 7030, 7033, 7037, 7039 and 7044.