The famous red telephone box has been given a 21st century makeover

Along with Big Ben and red double-decker buses, the red telephone box is one of the great symbols of London and the UK as a whole – but the 90-year-old communication points have just been given a major update.

Initially across London, the red phone boxes are being replaced with new communication help points more befitting of 2017 – including high-speed WiFi from Virgin Media and a touchscreen that provides information on local services and journey planning tools.

(New World Payphones)

Lord Sugar’s Amscreen has been carrying out the production, while the firm that operates the phone boxes – New World Payphones – is also running a scheme where it will remove older phone box models and plant an urban tree in its place.

The first of the current design of phone boxes – known as the K2 – were introduced in 1926 and were created by Sir Giles Gilbert Scott.

Lord Sugar said of the project: “Along with the likes of red buses, Piccadilly Circus and Big Ben, the inner-city phone box has been synonymous with Britain’s cultural heritage since their introduction nearly 100 years ago. It is therefore fitting that Amscreen – a British company – have been charged with manufacturing the remodelling of this classic design icon.

(New World Payphones)

“I view the UK manufacturing industry in the highest regard. It has always been the global standard bearer for quality and I’m proud to see Amscreen continue this tradition with a project of this scale.

“I am confident that our digital signage expertise, combined with the vision of New World Payphones and the high grade technology provided by Virgin Media, has helped create a new entry into our national phone box collection and one that could become as iconic as the famous K2 design.”