The classic Stylophone synth is making a comeback

One of the most recognisable synthesiser’s in history, the Stylophone, is making a comeback in 2017.

Ahead of the NAMM audio show that starts next week, UK audio firm Dubreq has previewed a new version of the 1960s toy synth that features all the familiar sounds and even the stylus that came with the original.

Called the Gen-X-1, the new Stylophone retains the battery powered set-up of the original from 1968, as well as built-in speakers. But, there’s also a 3.2mm jack for connecting headphones or other gear should you wish to do so.

The various controls include enabling users to attack and decay sounds, as well as use the sound strip to generate different sounds and effects besides those found using the stylus and the keyboard.

Dubreq says the plan is to have the Gen-X-1 on sale by May of this year for “no more than” £59.99.