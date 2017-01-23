The best part of Resident Evil 7 is playing in virtual reality
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is almost upon us – the game is out on January 24 – complete with the promise of a return to the series’ survival horror roots.
In order to fully embrace that idea, Capcom has made the entire game playable in virtual reality on PlayStation VR, a first for a major game release on PlayStation 4.
The result, as you can see, is quite an experience.
