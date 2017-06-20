Tesco UK computer glitch seems home deliveries cancelled or delayed

Thousands of Tesco customers in the UK have had their grocery deliveries cancelled or postponed following a computer glitch.

Tesco Ireland has confirmed that stores in Ireland are not affected by this issue and are fulfilling all grocery home deliveries as normal.

The supermarket giant said it is "working hard" to fix the problem, which began this morning and is centred on customer orders and fulfilment from some stores.

A spokesman said less than 10% of customers are affected, and he apologised for "any inconvenience".

Some affected customers took to social media, with one writing: "What do we do about no grocery deliveries today? How do we get a reschedule? My numbers not on system and had no email #nofoodforus."

Another said: "Just had a call to say all Tesco home deliveries have been cancelled today because of a national system failure."

The Tesco spokesman said: "We're currently experiencing an IT issue which is affecting some grocery home shopping orders.

"We're working hard to fix this problem and apologise to customers for any inconvenience this may cause."