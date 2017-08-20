Tesco triumphs in court fight over tax rules for Clubcard 'reward tokens'
20/08/2017
Tesco has won a fight with UK tax officials relating to its Clubcard loyalty scheme.
Bosses said they should able to recover VAT after scheme members use "reward tokens" to buy goods from other shops.
They challenged decisions made by HM Revenue and Customs officials.
Specialist judge Colin Bishopp allowed an appeal.
Detail has emerged in a ruling published by the judge after a tribunal hearing in London.
