Tesco chiefs face trial in UK over £326m accounting scandal

The trial of three former Tesco executives is due to start on Monday over the £326m accounting scandal at the British supermarket.

Carl Rogberg, 50, Chris Bush, 51, and John Scouler, 49, are charged with fraud by abuse of position and false accounting.

They are due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in England today.

The supermarket's former finance chief, managing director and food commercial head were investigated for their alleged role in an accounting scandal in which Tesco was found to have inflated its profits by £326m in 2014.

They allegedly failed to correct inaccurately inflated income figures for the supermarket, which were published to auditors, other Tesco employees and the wider market in the UK.

Rogberg, of Chiselhampton, Oxfordshire, Bush, of Green End Road, in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, and Scouler, of The Park, St Albans, Hertfordshire, all deny the charges against them.