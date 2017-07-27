Terapeak intoduces new sales predictions tool for shopift, Ebay sellers

Leading e-commerce analytics provider Terapeak today announced new tools to support Shopify merchants seeking to sell their inventory on eBay.

Following the recently disclosed partnership between eBay and Shopify, Terapeak’s announcement paves the way for Shopify sellers to effectively target buyers on eBay, which are among the most active and diverse in the world.

Sellers can link their Shopify seller accounts to Terapeak, which also supports eBay and Amazon accounts, to monitor and analyze their sales performance and the effectiveness of their product listings. Now, Shopify sellers who link their accounts in Terapeak can also make use of Terapeak’s new Sales Predictions tool, which relies on proprietary algorithms to show how likely a seller’s products are to generate eBay sales over a 30-day period.

“Our new support for Shopify inventory creates a great introduction to the eBay marketplace for Shopify sellers,” says Kevin North, CEO of Terapeak. “In addition, we believe that the ability to predict Shopify inventory sales on eBay is a perfect complement to the new eBay sales channel that will be available for Shopify merchants later this year.”

In addition to receiving eBay sales predictions for their existing inventory, Terapeak subscribers can also use Sales Predictions to test and optimize their eBay and Shopify listing strategies, receiving dynamic prediction scores that enable them to continuously improve the marketability of their Shopify products.

“Terapeak’s Sales Predictions and Shopify support help me to understand how well my Shopify products are likely to sell on eBay,” says Glen Scott, founder of online pet supplies companies eFishMox and Petsporium. “They also make it easier to update my product titles and prices to ensure that I leverage eBay’s unique shopping audience and search platform effectively.”

The introduction of Shopify support follows Terapeak’s recent releases of cloud-based Product Research 2.0, which is up to 40 times faster than previous Terapeak versions; Inventory Ideas, which enables sellers to identify the best-selling products of top competitors; and support for 14 additional eBay marketplaces, for a total of 22 global eBay marketplaces in all.