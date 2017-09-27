Ten new jobs to be created by Wexford-based tech firm Voinext

A new Gorey-based company, Voinext.com has announced that it will create 10 jobs over the next 18 months.

Voinext.com is one of the first firms to set up in the M11 Business Campus in Wexford, Gorey’s new 36,000 sq ft technology centre.

"Search has transformed sales and marketing. Most people looking for a product or service will do an internet search on a smart phone, laptop, tablet or PC but today’s online consumers are increasingly impatient," said Jim Tracey, CEO and co-founder of Voinext.com.

"Those companies that can offer an instant free call at a time when the prospect is most interested will maximise conversion of web visitors and searches into sales."

Voinext has also launched its first Ireland and UK service which will allow potential and existing customers click on a website and call that company free from anywhere in the world.

Tracey says that the internet based technology and business model is the first online free to use, call-free service in the world.

The calls can be routed to landlines, mobiles or for bigger organisations into a call or support centre.