Telehealth company VideoDoc to deliver 30 new jobs to Dublin

30 new jobs are coming on stream for a telehealth company in Dublin.

VideoDoc is an online doctor consultation service which is creating the positions at its Sandyford base.

The recruitment of GP's in Ireland and the UK is part of a €2.5 million investment in the company. The jobs will be created over the next 12 months.

Former Tánaiste and Minister for Health, Mary Harney, has been appointed chairperson.

Ms Harney said she was delighted to be appointed to the position.

"I believe that Ireland, with its wide-spread adoption of technology and acute challenges in accessing medical support, coupled with the rising cost of healthcare, is well-positioned to reap the benefits of professional telemedicine services," she said.

VideoDoc is an online face to face doctor consultation service via web and mobile and supplies the technology directly to GPs to offer it to their own patients.