Tayto Park reveal plans for 250-bedroom hotel

Tayto Park has revealed ambitious plans for a 250-bedroom hotel at its home near Ashbourne, Co Meath, writes Padraig Hoare

Tayto Park confirmed it had applied to Meath County Council for planning permission for a 32,000 square metre, 250-bedroom family hotel offering accommodation and leisure facilities for up to 1,000 guests.

A spokesperson said: “The hotel, which is seven storeys built from wood, is designed to be in keeping with the look and feel of Tayto Park and will in a parkland setting. The hotel will include a spa, meeting rooms and a function room that can accommodate up to 1,200 people as well as a two sky bars and three restaurants. It is estimated that it will provide 150 jobs during construction and 272 full and part time jobs when completed.”

The theme Park and zoo offers over 100 attractions and has become a favourite with Irish families since it opened in 2010.

It new attraction, the Viking Voyage at The Park, is expected to open in June. With 1.7 million litres of water, a Viking village, five replica Viking ships and 20 life size Vikings, the new construction is expected to become a star attraction at the park.