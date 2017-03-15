Taoiseach launches new website to promote Irish culture and creativity

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has today launched a new portal as part of his St. Patrick’s Day visit to the United States.

The new site is an initiative of the Creative Ireland Programme which places culture and creativity at the centre of our public policy.

Ireland.ie is the gateway to discovery about Ireland and Irish people at home and abroad. It promotes Ireland as a great place, to live, to visit, to study and to invest.

"Ireland.ie is a gateway to discovery of who we are, what we believe and what we do," the Taoiseach said in Washington today.

"Our culture speaks to the essence of who we are, a culture of storytelling and learning, of artistic endeavour, pride in heritage, and a never satisfied curiosity about the world around us.

"We are now a global nation, ever alert to the challenges that confront us all. All of this marks out a distinct contribution we can make to the world.

"Through the Creative Ireland Programme we will nurture and invest in the creativity and imagination of our people, strengthen and empower our communities and create the space for ideas and innovation to flourish and grow.

"Ireland.ie states confidently and proudly that Ireland is a great place to live, to work, to invest in, do business with, and to study."

Minister Heather Humphreys said that that Ireland is "a home of possibility."

"Ireland is uniquely positioned to promote and showcase the unique and exceptional creative talent of our people and communities, and the expert skills and enthusiasm which have become the calling card of Irish people, at home and abroad," she said.

"Now more than ever, it is important that we use every opportunity to reinforce the message that Ireland is a home of possibility, where ideas and imagination are not just encouraged but enabled and where the warmth and welcome of our communities, across the island of Ireland, is why so many companies, businesses and inspiring individuals call it home."

"Ireland's culture and creativity gives us our edge, and Creative Ireland seeks to promote and encourage that both at home and abroad."