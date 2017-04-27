Taoiseach insists US move will not force Ireland to change corporation tax rate

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has insisted Ireland will not be changing its corporation tax rate, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith of the Irish Examiner.

It follows Donald Trump's decision yesterday to slash the US rate to 15% in a bid to bring back businesses to his country.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Dublin, Mr Kenny said Ireland's existing rate is a "matter of national confidence" and will not be affected by the White House move.

Mr Kenny claimed Mr Trump's policy implementation was a positive as it did not include "tariffs or imports into America and therefore exports from Ireland".

Despite concerns US firms based in Ireland may now be under pressure to re-locate, he said there is no reason for alarm as "they're here because of our talent pool".

He also said that this country's education system is "sufficiently nimble" to react accordingly.