Taoiseach announces €6m investment in Mayo that creates 20 jobs

Taoiseach Enda Kenny announced the creation of 20 new jobs and a €6m investment in the Marine Institute’s facility in Newport, Co Mayo.

The 20 new positions will be based at the Marine Institute, Newport, where they will be engaged on a number of research projects funded from a secured pot of €6 million in research grants.

Speaking in Furnace, near Newport, Co. Mayo, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, TD, said:

"The Newport facility is a real example of innovation taking place in a rural community and creates exciting opportunities both now and in the years ahead [...] it firmly brings what is a rural area into a national and international context.

This is a relatively unique research facility in operation since 1955 and I am delighted to see the continued excellent quality research that is taking place following €6 million in funding from research grants."

As the national agency for marine research, the Marine Institute seeks to assess and realise the economic potential of Ireland's marine resource, promote sustainable development of marine industry as well as safeguard Ireland's natural marine resource.