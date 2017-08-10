Survey claims house prices making it hard for firms to recruit from abroad

There is a warning that Irish universities are not producing enough graduates to fill jobs in the digital and tech sector.

A survey by recruitment firm Prosperity also shows that the price and lack of accommodation here is making it too hard to recruit people from abroad.

Co-founder Gary Mullen says something needs to be done to address the problems.

He said: "A solution possibly would be to look at some of the hotels owned by Nama and start to convert them into high-spec accommodation for people who are coming over.

"Or maybe start to look at our building regulations, maybe think about building taller buildings in Dublin where we c an actually accommodate the tech talent that is coming over."