Surge in tech processionals moving to Cork

A new survey has found that highly-skilled tech professionals from all over the world are moving to Cork for a better quality of life, career opportunities, shorter commutes and lower living costs.

The Cork Tech Talent Relocation Survey, released today was carried out by National Recruitment & HR Services Group Collins McNicholas in conjunction with Cork Chamber, IDA Ireland and Cork City Council.

The report included responses from workers of 27 different nationalities with two thirds having relocated to Cork during the last two years.

Respondents relocated from countries such as China, the US, South Africa, France, Egypt and the Netherlands.

Fast becoming an international high-tech hub, Cork is attracting a large number of foreign and indigenous tech start-ups — 84% of respondents to the survey currently work in the city’s buoyant IT sector.

More than 85% of those surveyed said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their relocation. And 80% say they now have a better balance between their work and home lives.

Some 85% now have a commute to work of less than 40 minutes and 78% said they did not consider it difficult to find a job in Cork.

Interestingly, while 27% of those who moved back were originally from Ireland, some 73% relocated from outside of Ireland.

When asked about the factors which influenced their move to Cork, 73% cited a better quality of life while 72% referenced a reduced cost of living.

The other main reasons given were: lower property prices, less traffic, career opportunities, beautiful scenery and a safer environment.

Rory Walsh, Collins McNicholas, Cork Regional Manager, said: “The Cork region is experiencing a surge in the number of international professionals who are moving to the region for the work life balance that both the culture and economic environment can facilitate.

“Many expanding global organisations and indigenous companies are offering competitive salaries and interesting projects while the region also provides an unrivalled local charm and thriving social scene.”

Conor Healy, CEO, Cork Chamber of Commerce, said: “This is the most exciting time in recent Cork history in terms of growth, opportunities and potential. Cork currently has the highest level of job creation in the country.

“There are significant opportunities where people can build a career and move across various companies within strong clusters such as ICT, life sciences, energy, marine, agri-food, tourism and financial services.”