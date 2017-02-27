SuperValu pledges to create 190 jobs by year end

Retailer SuperValu said that it plans to add 190 jobs its network with the opening of three new stores this year.

Announced that it has recorded retail sales of €2.67bn in 2016, the Irish grocer also said it is to invest €35m in store revamps.

Commenting at the SuperValu National Conference in Killarney today, Martin Kelleher, managing director of SuperValu, said: “Our latest record performance of €2.67bn in sales in 2016, an increase of 2.4% over the previous year, demonstrates consumers’ positive response to our fresh food leadership and ongoing commitment to innovation.

“As Ireland’s leading food retailer, we pride ourselves on delivering an unrivalled shopping experience with a unique and tailored offer of locally-sourced, quality Irish produce complemented by in-store experts. SuperValu independent retailers continue to set us apart and drive the success of the brand.”

“As the number one supporter of the Irish agri-food industry, SuperValu sources from over 2,200 Irish suppliers – more than any other grocery retailer in the Irish market – equating to an annual economic contribution of €2.19bn.”

SuperValu online shopping was another sales driver for the brand, growing by 22% in 2016. The shift to mobile was a key trend, with visits from customers browsing SuperValu.ie on smartphones up by 180%.