SuperValu expecting to sell 64,000 nets of brussels sprouts this Christmas

SuperValu has announced today that it expects sales of brussels sprouts to spike over the festive period.

The brussels sprouts season runs from September to March and SuperValu forecasts that a total of 64,000 nets of brussels sprouts will be sold in its stores across Ireland this year.

A number of Irish growers produce brussels sprouts for sale in SuperValu stores. These include Paudie Hanafin, who runs the Ballygarron Vegetable Farm just outside Tralee, Co Kerry.

Paudie is the third generation from his family to grow vegetables and has been supplying brussels sprouts to local SuperValu stores for over 10 years.

"At Ballygarron Farm, we believe in delivering quality and great value to consumers," Paudie said.

"We are delighted that our brussels sprouts are on the menu in homes all across Ireland thanks to SuperValu. Christmas dinner isn’t complete without good, fresh Irish brussels sprouts."

Ballygarron Vegetable Farm, which spans 20 acres, produces brussels sprouts between September and March every year. Cauliflowers, broccoli and cabbages grown on the farm are also sold in SuperValu stores.

"Brussels sprouts are an extremely popular vegetable during the festive season and we are delighted that sprouts sold in our stores are locally grown," said Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of SuperValu.

"As the number one supporter of the Irish agri-food industry, we are happy to work with growers like Ballygarron Vegetable Farm to ensure that we deliver the very best in locally sourced fresh food to SuperValu shoppers."