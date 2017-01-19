Super Mario Run arrives on Android in March

Super Mario fans on Android who have been staring longingly at iPhone users getting stuck into Super Mario Run can breathe a sigh of relief – the Nintendo title is making the jump to Android in March.

Nintendo has confirmed the move in a tweet late on Wednesday, which does not specify an exact date that the game will go live, but does at least give users of Google’s mobile operating system a rough countdown to follow.

Super Mario Run comes to Android in March. https://t.co/maT5fYlGFz — Dr. Serkan Toto (@serkantoto) January 18, 2017

The game appeared on the Google Play Store for users to pre-register their interest earlier this month, a move that fuelled rumours the current iOS exclusive would eventually make the jump across platforms.

The game is a new spin on classic Mario platforming for the smartphone generation. As Nintendo have taken great joy in declaring, Super Mario Run can be played in just one hand as Mario now runs and vaults over low obstacles automatically, with only single taps of the screen needed to make him jump.

(Nintendo)

It’s free to download and play the first three levels, but those who want to unlock the full game will have to make a £7.99 in-app purchase.

The game was an instant hit when it launched on iOS in December – clocking up 40 million downloads in its first four days of release to become the fastest selling app in the history of the App Store – yes, even ahead of Pokemon Go.