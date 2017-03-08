Study shows women hosts have earned over $10bn on Airbnb

A new study shows that since Airbnb's founding in 2008, female Airbnb hosts have earned over $10bn through the platform.

For International Women's Day, Airbnb prepared their first dedicated study of women hosts in the community.

The found that women hosts are "leaders in the home sharing community". 59% of Superhosts are women, over 60% of Home Sharing Club leader hosts are women, and women represent 61% of hosts who have led workshops and hosting classes at the 2016 Airbnb Open.

Now that's something to smile about!

62% of single mother hosts report using their Airbnb income to help afford their own home.

Airbnb said: "We are proud to celebrate our global community of women hosts, and we are committed to supporting women around the world in their journeys at home and abroad."

Ireland specific data: