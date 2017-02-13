Struggling for a Valentine's Day present? Why not make a book out of your WhatsApp chat

If you’re anything like us, your WhatsApp chat history is basically full of rude emojis and screenshots from other conversations.

But if your WhatsApps are pure Shakespearean lyricism, good news! You can get it made into a book.

zapptales can help you do just that, if you so desire. It’s all pretty easy as well: all you do is design the cover of your future best-seller, upload your chat, edit the content and then the book will soon be in your hands.

For security, the whole process is fully automated and encrypted. We’re just glad that you have the opportunity to edit the content (especially if you’re the type to go WhatsApp crazy whenever you’ve had a few drinks).

Anna from zapptales told Dazed that one couple’s love story became a mammoth tome taking up 4,000 pages – its biggest order so far. The company has been going for less than a year, but already more than 10,000 chats have been immortalised in print.

We might have to try a bit harder than “what u up 2″ next time we’re starting a potential Pulitzer prize-winning chat.