Start-up numbers pass 20,000 for the first time since 1998

New company start-ups surpassed 20,000 for first time in almost two decades last year according to a new report.

Vision-net.ie says 2016 saw 20,997 new firms register, and 8% increase on 2015.

This is the first time company start-ups have surpassed 20,000 in a single year since 1998 and it is the second highest number recorded for 36 years.

Dublin accounted for the vast majority (45.5%) of all new company start-ups in 2016, followed by Cork (12%), Galway (4%), Kildare (3.5%) and Limerick (3%).

Cork’s overall share of company start-ups last year was up 1.4% on its 2015 figure – this is the biggest increase in market share recorded by any county in 2016.

Meanwhile 984 insolvencies were recorded in 2016 according to the group, the lowest figure since 2008.

Vision-net.ie boss Christine Cullen said: "Ireland has entered a completely new post-austerity economic cycle powered by strong growth...Our economy is more open to lending and risk-taking, and our businesses are eager to expand and undertake new projects.

"Geographically, Dublin still leads the way in economic activity, tailed by an increasingly energised Cork. However, regional imbalance still persists, and unlocking the full potential of the country’s other major centres, and rurality, will be crucial for long-term, stable growth in 2017 and beyond."