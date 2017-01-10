Spotify offers Barack Obama the chance to become its 'President of Playlists'

There’s only two weeks left of Barack Obama’s presidential term before Donald Trump is sworn into office, leaving Obama a free man with a helluva lot of free time.

So Spotify has stepped in to offer him a chance to hold on to his presidential title – though instead of governing the United States, he would be curating music and playlists across the company’s offices around the world.

Chief executive and founder of Spotify Daniel Ek propositioned Obama with the role of President of Playlists after he joked he was hoping for a job with the company on leaving the White House.

Hey @BarackObama, I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one? https://t.co/iragpCowpO — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) January 9, 2017

The job, based in New York, calls for an applicant who can create playlists to suit any occasion, whether that be “shooting hoops with your friends” or “addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name”.

They should also be able to analyse the performance of playlists, attend daily briefings, and provide “world-class leadership” to staff.

The perfect candidate will have at least eight years’ experience “running a highly regarded nation”. They’ll also be Spotify-savvy, with knowledge of creating playlists “at a federal level”, as well as being able to speak passionately about them at public events.

“Let us be clear,” the ad says, “you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time.”

Spotify hopes the applicant has a keen attention to detail, good team spirit, excellent work ethic and a friendly attitude.

Don’t know about you, but we reckon Obama sounds like the perfect fit.