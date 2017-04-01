Spanish police arrest 38 in €1.4m international credit card scam

Thirty-eight people have been arrested after police in Spain broke up a criminal gang dealing in international credit card fraud.

Authorities said on Saturday those arrested were in a ring that specialised in the counterfeit and fraudulent use of credit cards from international banks which were scammed of up to €1.4 million.

The banks were based in Italy, Britain, the United States, Australia and Germany.

Police said the ring created a virtual travel agency offering online plane and train tickets, hotel reservations, car rentals and other purchases and paid suppliers with cloned credit cards.

The criminal ring also worked with local businesses in Madrid, Seville, Cadiz, Malaga, Marbella and Cordoba that accepted payments from the fraudulent cards for a percentage of the profits.

- AP