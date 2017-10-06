Spanish government approves decree making it easier for firms to leave Catalonia

Spain's government has approved a decree making it easier for companies to move their official base out of Catalonia.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy

Meanwhile, Spain's main stock index is down slightly, with Catalan banks leading losses amid uncertainty over the region's independence bid.

The Ibex 35 index lost 0.9% to 10.126 points in Madrid by midday on Friday.

The biggest fallers were Banco Sabadell, the country's fifth-largest bank by assets, and Caixabank, Spain's third-largest.

Sabadell said it would move its base out of Catalonia, and executives at Caixabank are due to discuss a similar move.

Two Catalan companies, textiles maker Dogi and reprographics company Service Point Solutions, saw their shares surge after they said they had plans to relocate.

Cava-maker Freixenet, a household name, is also considering a move while telecommunications provider Eurona and biotech firm Oryzon already completed their relocations.

The moves are largely symbolic, with no immediate effect on jobs or company assets in Catalonia, but are seen as a blow to the Catalan government's secession hopes.

Catalan president Carles Puigdemont has requested to address the regional parliament next Tuesday amid growing challenges for his government to deliver on a pledge to declare independence.

The moves towards secession for Spain's northeastern region follows a disputed referendum last weekend.