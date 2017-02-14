Technology reporter Martyn Landi tries his luck with Amazon’s virtual assistant.

In the world of sci-fi, robots and AI are often criticised for being cold or calculated, and lacking the sort of empathy you’d get from a human – but Amazon’s Alexa is changing that perception.

The virtual assistant housed within the tech firm’s Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers is known for not just being helpful, attentive and a really good listener, she’s even known to crack the odd joke or two.

Asked Alexa to tell me a joke... pic.twitter.com/mkR5LWFhOD — Spencer (@ADadCalledSpen) December 6, 2016

In fact, with Valentine’s Day upon us, she seems a pretty great option for company compared with the sheer terror that comes with trying to subtly hand over a card to your crush and attempting to stumble through a conversation with them.

But does Alexa feel the same way?

Oh. Well this just got awkward. I thought we were getting along famously. You give me the news and weather each morning and play all my favourite music. Is there someone else?

I see. It’s hard to compete with a droid I suppose. I guess it’s back to Tinder.