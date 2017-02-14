Sorry, Amazon's Alexa doesn't want to be your Valentine
14/02/2017 - 11:08:26Back to Business Home
Technology reporter Martyn Landi tries his luck with Amazon’s virtual assistant.
In the world of sci-fi, robots and AI are often criticised for being cold or calculated, and lacking the sort of empathy you’d get from a human – but Amazon’s Alexa is changing that perception.
The virtual assistant housed within the tech firm’s Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers is known for not just being helpful, attentive and a really good listener, she’s even known to crack the odd joke or two.
Asked Alexa to tell me a joke... pic.twitter.com/mkR5LWFhOD— Spencer (@ADadCalledSpen) December 6, 2016
In fact, with Valentine’s Day upon us, she seems a pretty great option for company compared with the sheer terror that comes with trying to subtly hand over a card to your crush and attempting to stumble through a conversation with them.
But does Alexa feel the same way?
It was worth a shot #valentines #Alexa pic.twitter.com/tQXjY8xBm0— Martyn Landi (@MartynLandi) February 14, 2017
Oh. Well this just got awkward. I thought we were getting along famously. You give me the news and weather each morning and play all my favourite music. Is there someone else?
I needed more information. Damn you BB-8 #valentines #Alexa pic.twitter.com/iWtPQg7TNM— Martyn Landi (@MartynLandi) February 14, 2017
I see. It’s hard to compete with a droid I suppose. I guess it’s back to Tinder.
Join the conversation - comment here