Sony's new speakerless TV gives out sound from the screen itself

Sony has created the world’s first TV which can emit sound from the screen itself.

The tech giant will place the Acoustic Sound technology into its new line of Bravia OLED TVs – the company’s first to use OLED – and those over 55 inches in size.

The introduction of OLED will see Sony’s larger screen TVs house over eight million self-illuminating pixels that better render colour and prevents any blurring in images.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

The new Bravia X Series and A Series will also come complete with ultra high definition 4K and High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology that the firm says will help deliver a wider range of brightness and higher contrast.

Sony chief executive Kazuo Hirai called the new TV technology “ingenious”, adding that he believed it would create new “immersive experiences” for customers.

It follows major TV announcements from rivals LG and Samsung earlier in the day, as the CES technology show prepares to open its doors in Las Vegas on Thursday.

(Jae C Hong/AP)

Hirai also revealed Sony’s flagship games console, the PlayStation 4, had now moved past 53 million units sold since launching in 2013.

Sony also announced a new 4K ultra high definition Blu-ray player and high resolution audio sound bar as the technology giant focused on its home entertainment products.