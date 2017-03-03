Someone's invented a smart condom, if you're into that

The i.Con smart condom records intimate data and then gives you the option to download and share your sex stats online, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Not a form of contraception itself, it’s just a ring that goes over a conventional condom.

The ring then collects a wealth of information that in fairness, you probably wouldn’t know otherwise, like calories burnt, duration, measurements, and, er, temperature.

Whatever floats your boat (British Condoms)

But it doesn’t stop there. The manufacturers say the device can measure speed, total number, and velocity of “thrusts”, as well as frequency and duration of your lurve-making sessions.

A sensor that can detect positions used is currently in BETA testing.

When you’re done, you have the option to put the results online to share with your friends and presumably exchange cyber high fives.

You don’t have to share your dalliance data online though, and the device gives you the option to be completely anonymous. But you can also anonymously compare your stats to other people with smart condoms from around the world, if you want to develop some kind of complex.

The ring contains a nano-chip, sensors and of course, is Bluetooth-enabled. It’s charged via a micro USB.

It’s due to go on sale some time this year from British Condoms for £59.99, but you can register your interest for pre-ordering now.