Someone drew the iTunes terms and conditions as a graphic novel starring Steve Jobs

We’ve all agreed to the iTunes terms and conditions document, but how many of us can actually say we’ve looked at all 96 pages?

Well, artist Robert Sikoryak has not only read them, but transformed the entire thing into an incredibly readable comic book.

And it gets better – every page of the graphic novel is done in the style of a different well-loved comic book artist.

Terms and Conditions: The Graphic Novel…



And every frame stars Apple’s visionary in a poloneck, Steve Jobs, reading the legal document word for word.

Sikoryak covered the classics, like Peanuts.

Page 6 (After Charles M. Schulz)



What about the privacy policy explained by Jim Davis’ Garfield (shown here as an original iMac, obviously)?

Page 20 (after Jim Davis)



Another strip stars Steve Jobs as Homer glugging an Apple-branded beer while he tells the Simpsons about copyright.

Page 88 (after Ian Boothby and John Cost…



Comic book fans will recognise Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen-style explanation of the terms of your iTunes account.

Page 14 (after Alan Moore and Dave Gibbo…



How about a Steve Jobs-ified Tintin telling Snowy the sub-clauses of the Apple trademark?

Page 46 (after Hergé)



Well-loved web comic Hyperbole And A Half also gets a mention.

Page 29 (after Allie Brosh)



He’s also pastiched newer works, like Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis.

Page 71 (after Marjane Satrapi)



And cult favourite Adventure Time.

Page 13 (after Ryan North, Shelli Paroli…



As well as Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim.

Page 67 (after Bryan Lee O’Malley)



This is one franchise where we probably won’t check out the original, though.

The book is available from March.