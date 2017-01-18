So, this is Vine Camera

Vine as we know it is no more – the short video looping app has officially been killed by Twitter via an update on iOS and Android, one that replaces it with Vine Camera.

Even the app logo appears to be in mourning.

Vine Camera is at its core still Vine – the app enables users to record six second videos by pressing and holding the screen to capture various scenes within the time limit.

The change comes in that this screen is now the entirety of the app. Gone is the social platform of Vine – profiles, a feed of videos and the ability to share other users content you see.

Sharing is still possible in that the app gives you the opportunity to post to Twitter but, in short, Vine as a social network is dead. Now it’s just a camera app.

Vine does still live on as a website, where it remains possible to search and comment on Vines in the platform’s archive, but user profiles appear to have already been stripped back and the ability to like posts has also gone.

There are questions now over whether Twitter looks to add to Vine Camera’s features in the coming months and attempts to have it rival Instagram and Snapchat, or leave the app as it is as an indiscreet addition to Twitter’s social platform.