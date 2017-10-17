Snapchat to introduce scripted TV-like programmes

Snapchat's parent company has announced it is planning to create TV programmes for the mobile app.

Snap Inc has created a digital content studio in California where scripted shows will be developed, as part of a deal with NBCUniversal.

The US TV network, which is behind shows including Will and Grace, created the first daily news show for the app, called Stay Tuned.

The deal comes as the latest move of the image messaging app to increase popularity and diversify scope.

It was previously reported that the two companies had signed a deal for content, geofilters and 'lenses' for the 2018 Winter Olympic games/