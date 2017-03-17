Snake away with a little help from Ryanair's St Patrick's Weekend sale

Ryanair has today launched a St Patrick's Weekend sale.

Fares from Ireland will start from just €9.99, for this weekend only.

Record numbers of customers will fly Ryanair to and from Ireland this weekend, with punters flying back from the Cheltenham Festival, visitors arriving in from across Europe for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, and rugby fans invading for the Ireland-England match, with special Six Nations extra flights all fully booked.

Irish customers can 'snake away' and book themselves a lucky break in March or April from just €9.99, but just these seats must be booked by midnight Sunday, March 19, only on the Ryanair.com website.