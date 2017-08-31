Smithfield apartments on the market for €9.25m
31/08/2017 - 14:18:39Back to Business Home
Smithfield Lofts on North King Street, Dublin 7, has been brought to the market today by Savills Ireland.
The property will be offered for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €9,250,000.
This equates to a gross income yield of 6.6% and an average breakup value of €185,000 per apartment.
"This is an excellent value-add opportunity, with increasing demand for rented accommodation, along with passing rents considerably below market rent and a very attractive average breakup value of €185,000 per unit Savills expect good interest in this asset," said Leona Mullen at Savills.
Built in 2000, the development comprises a 5-storey over basement building containing 57 apartments, 6 two storey town houses and commercial units. 44 apartments, 6 townhouses and 33 car spaces form part of this sale, with the other 13 apartments and commercial units in private ownership.
There are 16 one-bedroom apartments ranging from 40-59 sq m; 28 two-bed units ranging from 54 -75 sq m and 6 two-bedroom townhouses ranging from 65-82 sq m.
The units are located in an L-shaped block around a central courtyard and have lift services to all floors. The 33 car parking spaces are located in a secure underground gated car park.
The scheme is currently 98% occupied with gross rental income approximately €638,664 per annum. Rents currently range for one bed apartments from €835 to €1,300 per month, two bed apartments range from €860 to €1,500 per month and 2 bed townhouses range from €960 to €1,600 per month. The average rent across the scheme is €1,086 per month and if let at current market rents the average rent could increase to €1,710 per month.
The scheme is being sold on the instruction of Statutory Receiver David Carson of Deloitte.
Join the conversation - comment here