SmartBear expands presence in Galway with new development centre

SmartBear Software, the leader in software quality tools for teams, today announced the expansion of its EMEA headquarters in Galway.

In addition to a growing number of sales and marketing staff, SmartBear has added a development center with a focus on the development of API testing and documentation tools.

SmartBear’s Galway office opened its doors in 2014. To accommodate the new development center, SmartBear has expanded to new space located at the Mayoral House providing an additional 2,500 square feet.

With this continued EMEA growth, the company is on track to create up to 100 jobs in its first five years at the European headquarters. The announcement of the development center is a testament to SmartBear’s continued innovation in the API ecosystem with tools to manage the full API lifecycle from design and development to retirement.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our presence in Galway with a new development center,” said Justin Teague, CEO of SmartBear. “This team will be a key contributor to our industry-leading API lifecycle product line portfolio, which includes our open source communities, Swagger and SoapUI.”

Creating a development center in Galway enables SmartBear to take advantage of the existing infrastructure of its EMEA headquarters and provides the company access to a great pool of talent from local universities including NUI Galway (National University of Ireland) and Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

“Our team is growing very quickly to keep up with increased growth,” said Darin Welfare, Vice President of International at SmartBear. “We are actively looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our development, sales and marketing teams.”

“Job recruitment is a prominent indicator of economic progress, and we are delighted that leading technology companies like SmartBear are making significant contributions to the local job market in Galway,” said Catherina Blewitt, West Regional Manager at IDA Ireland.

“It is these companies that continue to help attract young talent and strengthen our city. We congratulate SmartBear for its success since opening its European headquarters in Galway nearly three years ago and we continue to wish them well.”

SmartBear currently has six offices across four countries and reaches customers in over 190 countries. SmartBear is planning on expanding even further by growing a presence in both India and Australia this year.

The Galway office has job openings in development, sales, marketing and account management. For more information, visit: https://smartbear.com/company/careers/opportunities/.