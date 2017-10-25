Small and medium businesses warned of new cyber attack
The 'Bad Rabbit' cyber attack has hit computers around Europe.
The ransomware demands hundreds of euro in Bitcoin to unlock devices.
It coincides with a new survey that shows over half of Irish businesses expect a cyber attack before the end the year.
Small and medium businesses are under particular threat as the protection of customer information is vitally important.
Businesses are advised to back-up all files before the possibility they are impacted.
