SL Controls creating 40 new jobs in Sligo

A software company which has its headquarters in Sligo has announced it is creating 40 new jobs.

SL Controls says it needs highly skilled engineers to help it expand internationally.

Recruitment has already started for staff who'll be based at its Irish offices, but will work with clients in the US, UK and Europe.

Keith Moran, SL Controls Managing Director and co-founder said: “Our business has doubled in size over the last few years so these new full-time jobs will allow us to expand our regional offices with more specialist software engineers based directly in these areas.

"This significant boost to our work force will allow us to grow further into Europe, the US and other markets as well as continue to support our existing clients. It is important to us to hire only full-time engineers as this creates clear career paths for our employees as well as stability for our customers.”