SIS Pitches to create base in Ireland

An Irish-owned company which laid the pitch for the 2018 World Cup Final in Moscow is to create a base here in Ireland.

SIS Pitches, which also counts Real Madrid and FC Barcelona among its clients will initially have a presence in Wicklow, Tyrone and Sligo.

The company which employs 245 people worldwide says it initially plans to hire 8 people here - with hopes to create further employment as it expands.
