Simon Coveney turns the sod on €300m housing development in Cork

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney TD has performed the official turning of the sod on a new housing development worth €300 million at Janeville in Carrigaline, County Cork.

Astra Construction Services are building 800 homes in a number of phases on the 100-acre site.

“A development of this scale will have a big impact on housing availability in the Cork region,” Mr Coveney said.

“Turning this sod today marks the beginning of another new and exciting development for Carrigaline.”

More than 100 people will be employed in the construction and work on the first phase of housing is commencing immediately, with houses already for sale off the plans.

Homes available in the current development phase at Janeville range from €290,000 (3 Bedroom semi-detached) to €495,000 (5 bedroom detached).