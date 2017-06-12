Significant increase in construction activity in May

Irish construction activity rose at a sharp pace in May, according to the latest PMI report from Ulster Bank.

The seasonally adjusted index, designed to track changes in total construction activity, rose to 63.6 in May - up from 61.3 in April.

The reading signaled a significant monthly increase in construction activity, and the fastest since February 2016.

Activity has now risen in each of the past 45 months, according to the Construction Purchasing Managers Index.