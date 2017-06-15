Shane Ross employs consultants to look at the long-term development of Irish airports
15/06/2017 - 11:45:09Back to Business Home
The Transport Minister, Shane Ross, has launched a review of capacity at Irish airports.
Mr Ross has hired Oxford Economics and Cambridge Economics Policy Associates (CEPA) to carry out the assessment.
The Minister says he expects the report to recommend a timeframe for the construction of Terminal 3 at Dublin Airport.
The consultants have been asked to look at the long-term development of Dublin, Cork and Shannon up until 2050.
Join the conversation - comment here