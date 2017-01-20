Samsung to reveal Note7 fault details on January 23

Samsung will announce the findings of an investigation into why its Note7 smartphone caught fire on January 23, the technology giant has said.

The Note7 was recalled globally and then discontinued in October after numerous reports from users of the device overheating.

Despite initially recalling defective phones and replacing the batteries – where the Korean manufacturer believed the fault lay – reports of fires continued, forcing the firm into a complete recall and then an ending of production.

Samsung’s profits fell 30% in their most recent earnings report after the incident.

The smartphone maker will live stream a press conference in English, Korean and Chinese on its website at 1am UK time on Monday to reveal the findings of their internal investigation.

President of the mobile business Dongjin Koh is expected to provide details of a probe which has examined the manufacturing process of the Note7 as well as the hardware itself.

Samsung has already announced one new line of smartphones since the Note7 crisis – the mid-range A3 and A5 – and is expected to reveal its next flagship smartphone, likely to be the Galaxy S8, in the spring.