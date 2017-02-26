Samsung reveals Galaxy Tab S3 to challenge Apple’s iPad Pro

Samsung has unveiled two new tablet computers as the Korean technology giant looks to challenge Apple’s iPad Pro.

The company revealed a new flagship tablet called the Galaxy Tab S3 which it says will offer an “enhanced mobile entertainment experience” to users via its 9.7-inch display that can support 4K definition video and an enhanced graphics chip for gaming.

The G3 (Samsung)

The tech giant also revealed a new hybrid device called the Galaxy Book, which comes in two screen sizes – 10.6 and 12 inches – runs Windows 10 and is equipped with a keyboard folded into the case to replicate a laptop set-up.

Both Apple and Microsoft also have hybrid devices in the form of the iPad Pro and Microsoft’s hugely successful Surface Pro line.

The G3 (Samsung)

Samsung confirmed the Galaxy Tab S3 would go on sale in the UK on March 31 but is yet to confirm a release date for the Galaxy Book.

Mobile president DJ Koh said: “At Samsung, we are committed to expanding the boundaries of the mobile and computing experience by providing best-in-class products that satisfy mobile users’ diverse needs and demands.

“Our new tablet portfolio is built with premium technology that delivers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go.”

The Galaxy Book (Samsung)

Both devices will also support use with Samsung’s smart stylus the S Pen, with the ability to make quick notes on the device screen even when it is off having been applied to both tablets.

Samsung also revealed a new version of their Gear VR virtual reality headset, adding a controller for the first time to help users navigate the virtual world by removing some controls from the headset itself and placing them in a user’s hand.

The Seoul-based firm followed the likes of LG and Nokia in announcing new gadgets the day before the Mobile World Congress technology show opens in Barcelona on Monday, where all the new devices will be on show.