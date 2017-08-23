Samsung Galaxy Note 8 smartphone to be revealed

Samsung is expected to reveal its new Note smartphone later today, launching the company's first such device since its Note 7 was discontinued last year over safety fears.

The Korean technology giant is likely to unveil the Galaxy Note 8, the latest version of its larger "phablet" smartphones that sit alongside the flagship Galaxy S range.

The Note 7 was pulled from sale in October after multiple reports of overheating and fires caused by the device.

Samsung's Galaxy Note7.

The new Note 8 is rumoured to feature a larger screen and dual-rear cameras for improved photography.

Artwork Samsung used to announce the event suggests the Note 8 will be similar in design to Galaxy S8, some analysts have claimed, meaning the new phone could also feature the S8's edge-to-edge screen, known as the Infinity Display.

The image also showed a stylus - likely to be the built-in S Pen that comes with every Note smartphone.

Samsung has largely rebuilt its reputation since the Note 7 recall last year, when the company was forced to discontinue the device over safety fears prompted by multiple reported battery fires.

The firm apologised to customers and launched an internal investigation, which found two faults in some Note 7 batteries.

As a result, Samsung installed new safety testing procedures and battery tests to prevent future issues.

The first phones launched after the incident, the flagship S8 and S8+, were warmly received by critics.

Samsung's expected announcement comes ahead of the anticipated announcement of the next iPhone by rival Apple, who are said to be preparing to unveil the latest generation phone in mid-September, marking 10 years since the original generation was launched.