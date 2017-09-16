Ryanair urges passengers to check e-mails as customers vent fury over flight cancellations

The travel plans of hundreds of Irish passengers have been hit by the cancellation of an estimated 2,000 Ryanair flights.

The airline is cancelling up to 50 flights every day for the next six weeks.

They say it is because it has to allow staff to take a backlog of leave by the end of the year.

The budget airline also blamed Air Traffic Control restrictions, and is trying to restore its punctuality record.

Ryanair says it only affects 2% of its schedule.

They have urged customers to check their emails for information regarding cancelled flights.

They issued a statement saying: "Flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received. We advise customers to check the email address used to make their booking.

"Cancellation notices for flights cancelled up to and including Wednesday 20 Sept have been sent to affected customers and we will continue to send regular updates."

However, passengers have taken to social media to express their anger, with some of them left stranded abroad.

